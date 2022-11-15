Rural pregnant women in dire need of better services

Farm Online

Rural pregnant women in dire need of better ultrasound services

November 15 2022 - 2:00pm
A lack of ultrasound equipment and training for rural clinicians is contributing to higher death rates and fetal abnormalities in remote regions of Australia.

