Digital traceability system launch anticipated to give Australian wool "the edge"

By Kristen Frost
November 17 2022 - 9:00am
The new eBale technology will help meet traceability and biosecurity needs throughout the entire wool industry.

In a world first, from July 2023, every wool pack imported to Australia will carry technology that will allow traceability from farm to retailer.

National Sheep and Wool Writer

