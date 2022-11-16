In a world first, from July 2023, every wool pack imported to Australia will carry technology that will allow traceability from farm to retailer.
The 'fit-for-purpose' for the entire value chain eBales will go on sale from January 2023, and by July all wool packs sold in Australia will be eBales.
It's the eagerly awaited digital traceability system launch that leading industry heads are saying will give Australian wool "the edge".
Australian Wool Exchange chief executive officer Mark Grave said the rollout will underpin the integrity of traceability and quality claims, and ensure Australian wool leads the world in provenance from the farm to the retailer.
"We are confident that the technology will help meet traceability and biosecurity needs," Mr Grave said.
"As well as assisting in improving logistics efficiencies and quality control through the supply chain.
"There is no doubt the influence of biosecurity, foot and mouth disease, has helped get this up and running quickly."
The eBale technology will cost producers an extra 60 cents compared to current wool packs.
The app that farmers will need to use to enter data and capture the eBale, called WoolClip, will be free to use.
Wool growers can use up any 'old stock' wool packs until the end of 2023.
"Together, the eBale and WoolClip system will save farmers time and improve information transfer throughout the value chain," Mr Grave said.
"The first stage is the direct transfer of the electronic classer's specification and NWD information from the farm to the broker."
Mr Grave said the rollout has finally come to fruition due to the high level of support received from a broad section of the wool industry.
"That was certainly part of what was missing. We have obtained support from leading brokers and exporters as well as local and overseas processors both in China and Europe," he said
"The level of interest and support was key for us to say, "the time is now"."
Each eBale will have a unique number stored on a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip or as a QR code.
The data is then captured on-farm through WoolClip, which is then electronically transferred to the selling agent via the eBale RFID chip and QR code.
Mr Grave said introducing something as big as this across the entire industry, has to allow for a transitionary period.
"It's transitionary not just for the woolgrower and the merchandise outlets that sell the packs, but also for the manufactures," he said.
"We have had to be very conversant of that and make sure we had a plan that allowed, particularly on the production side, to flush through any existing stock that they might have, but also open it up to those who want to be innovative and get packs as soon as possible."
WoolProducers CEO Jo Hall said the rollout demonstrates the Australian wool industry's commitment to integrity and quality.
"This will strengthen wools reputation into the future," Ms Hall said.
"Accurate and efficient transfer of clip information is imperative to maintain that reputation, and the marketability of wool.
"The implementation and uptake of this technology will maximise the accuracy of the biosecurity, quality and provenance information that wool customers are seeking, and ultimately optimise markets for a producer's wool clip.
"It is a small investment to improve the safe and efficient management of wool through the supply chain, and by the end of 2023, it will be a key differentiator for Australian wool globally."
Mr Grave said AWEX will be assisting interested brokers to set up their warehouses to be RFID ready.
"This is a world first for the wool industry," Mr Grave said.
"The industry has made the decision, it in now important we move as quickly forward as we can.
"Australian wool enjoys a global reputation for quality and the eBale system will help to protect this point of difference in the market."
Mr Grave said AWEX will provide more information to industry as the date draws nearer, updates will be given on any progress or issues that might arise.
