Farm Online
Home/Property
Watch

Forced to buy farm land at red hot prices to secure a family's future

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated November 17 2022 - 4:16pm, first published 2:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Luke Tranter, pictured far right, was sitting with members of his family at the Penola auction today.

Luke Tranter made a "generational" decision today which has cost his family just over $8 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.