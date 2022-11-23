Farm Online

More women in agricultural leadership positions

By Liv Casben
November 23 2022 - 12:00pm
NFF president Fiona Simson, left, and agricultural economist Skye Ward catch up in Canberra. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)

More women are taking on leadership roles in agriculture, according to new data from the National Farmers Federation.

