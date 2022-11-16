Farm Online
FMD research facility outbreak fear halts plan for Aussie-made vax

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
November 17 2022 - 8:00am
THERE are no plans to import live fragments of foot and mouth disease and manufacture a vaccine to the virus within Australia, because the risk of outbreak from a research facility far outweighs the benefits of a locally-produced vaccine.

