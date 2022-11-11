Back to drawing board as govt seeks biosecurity funding model ideas

THE federal government has gone back to the drawing board as Labor looks to deliver a key election promise, seeking ideas from farmers, importers and industries on a long-term sustainable biosecurity funding model.
The Commonwealth has released a public discussion paper for consultation, however is not tied to any particular funding model, despite the extensive work the previous government spent investigating various schemes.
After scrapping an importer levy on shipping containers at the start of COVID-19, the former Coalition government was developing a user-pay system that would see importers pay in proportion to how much they used Commonwealth-funded biosecurity services.
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said the $134 million for biosecurity in the October budget was a "down-payment" on the government's commitment, and the consultation process would take the nation a step closer to sustainable funding.
"We know there is broad support for sustainable funding and we want to discuss with the Australian public the best way to go about that," Senator Watt said.
"Our biosecurity system is facing increasing pressure from disrupted global trade supply chains and travel. This year we have seen two highly contagious and potentially deadly livestock diseases spread through Indonesia - foot and mouth disease and lumpy skin disease."
The discussion paper notes several methods have been suggested, including expanding cost recovery, an importer levy on air and freight containers and a passenger movement charge. Submissions are open until November 21.
"I encourage everyone to look at the discussion paper and give us their views and ideas on what a model could look like," Senator Watt said.
"Australia is free of both diseases, and since their appearance, Indonesia is making good progress on getting them under control. But it's demonstrated that we can't afford to take our foot off the pedal and get complacent on our biosecurity."
