Farm Online
Home/Cropping

Victorian dessert wine producers struggle to rebound after flooding soaks vineyards

Anna Houlahan
By Anna Houlahan
November 26 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dessert wine growers are facing a low-yield vintage this year after flooding saturated some of Victoria's most recognisable wineries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Houlahan

Anna Houlahan

Editorial trainee

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.