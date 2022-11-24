An Australian business is receiving plenty of interest in its irrigation management products from farmers across Europe.
Sentek sales and marketing regional manager for Europe Paolo Antini said the company offers soil moisture probes, telemetry and software to transform readings into valuable information.
"Sentek is very specialised in soil monitoring, so we measure soil moisture, temperature and salinity and we use this data to optimise irrigation to understand when and how much to irrigate," Mr Antini said.
"This is to save water, to save energy but at the same time try to increase yields and the quality of production."
Sentek was the only Australian exhibitor at EIMA International in Bologna, Italy, earlier this month.
While it is now owned by Israeli-based business Galcon, the company's headquarters remain in Australia.
The two businesses shared a site at EIMA and had a good response from visitors throughout the five-day event.
"It's a very good exhibition and we are in the right hall because it's dedicated to digital agriculture," Mr Antini said.
"So the people now, it's very interesting about our technologies due to the strong drought we had in Europe last summer and also because there is a need of saving energy and water.
"I would say 50 per cent from Italy but the other 50 per cent from around Europe and we had also some people from South America and Asia as well."
Mr Antini is based in Sentek's Italian office but said it was pretty amazing to be the only Australian exhibitor at EIMA.
"I thought there were more Australian companies because it is an international exhibition," he said.
"For me, it's normal to be here because I'm Italian and EIMA, it's the most important exhibition in Italy but I would say the most important in Europe, especially for the irrigation industry."
