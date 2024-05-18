Businesses line up to showcase latest in ag innovation at Elders FarmFest 2024

Queensland's largest agricultural field day is fast approaching with hundreds of exhibitors already locking in their sites and the event schedule is one of the biggest and busiest yet.
This year's Elders FarmFest will open its gates at Kingsthorpe Park, on the Warrego Highway, 20km west of Toowoomba, on June 4, running through until June 6, with tickets now available online.
Elders confirmed late last year they are returning as the event's naming rights sponsor for another three years, continuing the significant and ongoing relationship with FarmFest, which is marking its 49th year.
Up to 2000 exhibitors are expected at this year's event, with spaces still available for businesses wishing to lock in their attendance.
One business that knows the value of FarmFest is Engage Ag, an agricultural equipment provider that has been attending the event for several years.
Sam Borchardt and Michael Cook started the business and know being in front of so many people at an event like FarmFest contributes to their ongoing success.
"We go to FarmFest every year, because we believe it's important for our business to grow and to reach people we haven't spoken to before, have a yarn and show them what we can provide," Mr Borchardt said.
"It's a good opportunity for visitors, too, to see what FarmFest has - the technology, the machinery, what's new that they may not have heard about."
This year, the significant growth and advancements in ag tech, will be celebrated with the launch of the AgSmart Connect Hub, highlighting the advancements that continue to drive efficiency and sustainability in farming practices.
"We recognise the critical importance of ag tech in modern farming operations, which is why we've decided to spotlight it at this year's FarmFest," ACM Agri's Sean McKeown said.
"Our AgSmart Connect Hub will showcase businesses and solutions that are shaping the future of agriculture. Collaborating with event partner Elders, daily 'Farming Forward' talks will be taking place at the Elders display next to the Hub. Among these talks is 'Pitch to Paddock,' where start-up businesses pitch their ideas directly to farmers. ACM Agri is putting up a $10,000 media prize for the best pitch."
The Livestock Awards, which have become an important focus for FarmFest in recent years, are back, this year paying tribute to the tireless dedication of the breeding sector, and the popular Live Demo area, right next to the Livestock Hub, will continue to give exhibitors the opportunity to demonstrate machinery, alongside important conversations about their use.
The need for practical and accessible mental health support for farmers has always been recognised as a major issue for the agricultural sector, and in 2024, ACM Agri is proud to partner with mental health institute MeHelp, an online support service that will have a site at FarmFest for people to attend and speak to some of their team.
"We pride ourselves on staging an event that is not only a one-stop shop for farmers in the market for the likes of information, advice, support, new products and innovation news, but which also has appeal for those who may not necessarily be on the frontlines of agriculture but who appreciate rural and regional living and want a great day out," Mr McKeown said.
The event is at near capacity in terms of exhibitor spaces, but businesses that are still interested in attending and have missed the deadline, can get in touch with the organisers at https://acmruralevents.com.au/farmfest/exhibitors, or phone ACM Rural Events on 02 6768 5800 or email farmfest@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Those wishing to attend FarmFest can purchase tickets online by going to: https://tickets.acmruralevents.com.au/events/40321/elders-farmfest-2024
