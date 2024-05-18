Farm Online
Home/Machinery
Free

Businesses line up to showcase latest in ag innovation at Elders FarmFest 2024

May 18 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Attendees enjoying the 2023 Elders FarmFest. Picture by Paula Thompson
Attendees enjoying the 2023 Elders FarmFest. Picture by Paula Thompson

Queensland's largest agricultural field day is fast approaching with hundreds of exhibitors already locking in their sites and the event schedule is one of the biggest and busiest yet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Machinery

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.