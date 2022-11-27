Farm Online
Home/Beef

Australian Country Choice picks up safety award for COVID response

November 27 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holding their workplace safety awards are Australian Country Choice Group Program Manager Workplace Health and Safety Brett Porter and CEO Anthony Lee.

A highly focussed response to the COVID threat has earned Australian Country Choice major recognition in the foremost national workplace health and safety awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.