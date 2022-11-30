Farm Online
Nationals break ranks over party's Voice to Parliament opposition

Jamieson Murphy
Jamieson Murphy
November 30 2022 - 12:00pm
Mia Davies, David Littleproud and Andrew Gee.

MEMBERS of the Nationals are already breaking ranks over the party's decision not to back the Voice to Parliament before the details of the proposal have been released.

National Rural Affairs reporter

