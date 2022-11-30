Nationals break ranks over party's Voice to Parliament opposition

MEMBERS of the Nationals are already breaking ranks over the party's decision not to back the Voice to Parliament before the details of the proposal have been released.
Nationals leader David Littleproud has given various reasons why the party will not support the referendum to create a constitutionally-protected body to advise the government on matters that affect Indigenous people, stating it would not close the gap, create another layer of bureaucracy, and not represent rural and remote Indigenous people.
But just a day later, Nationals Calare MP Andrew Gee declared himself a "long-time supporter of an Indigenous Voice to Parliament" in a lengthy social media post.
"While I respect the opinions of my colleagues, I'm still a supporter.... my position on it hasn't changed," Mr Gee said.
"The Australian government does need to provide more detail on what is proposed and a number of our local Indigenous groups want this detail as well because they want to make sure they have a voice within the Voice.
"There is still a heck of a lot of hard work to do. To achieve a Voice we'll need that as well as goodwill, open minds and generosity of spirit."
Former Nationals leader and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack was named as a supporter of the Voice by prominent First Nations' activist Noel Pearson.
"You could not find somebody more articulate and supportive of the Voice," Mr Pearson said.
However, Mr McCormack has backed the party position for the moment, leaving the door open to revisit his position.
"They haven't made clear who will be elected to the Voice, how candidates are chosen or what difference it will make to Indigenous people's lives," Mr McCormack said.
"If Labor comes out in the new year and says here are the details, here is the clarity, this is what we will put to the public and this is how it will close the gap, as well as not usurping those 11 Indigenous people already elected to parliament, we could have another look at it."
West Australian Nationals leader Mia Davies has criticised her federal counterparts for declaring they will oppose an Indigenous voice to parliament.
Ms Davies, the state's opposition leader, says her party will support the voice proposal put forward by the Albanese government.
She said she was caught unaware by David Littleproud announcing the federal Nationals' position.
"I did express that to David, that we would have appreciated a discussion about this," she said.
"I respect their partyroom decision but in Western Australia, we have a different view."
Mr Littleproud has said the voice, which is slated to go to a referendum in the next two years, would not deliver practical outcomes to close the gap for First Nations people.
"I don't think it's one or the other, I think we can do both," Ms Davies said.
The voice to parliament is one of the recommendations from the Uluru Statement from the Heart.
The government has proposed adding three sentences to the constitution outlining the creation of a body which would represent Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
It would advise parliament and the government on matters relating to Indigenous people but would be "subservient" to legislation.
Opponents including Indigenous coalition senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price have criticised the Albanese government for providing insufficient details about how it will work.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday said he was confident it could help to close the gap in areas including education, health and incarceration rates.
The federal Liberals are yet to agree on their position.
With Australian Associated Press
