Farm Online
Home/Newsletter Feed/Beef Newsletter List

Sheep, lamb prices continue erratic behaviour

Kristen Frost
By Kristen Frost
November 29 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rain, feed and fodder drives market decisions

The recent wet and cooler conditions across major sheep producing regions have dictated timing and quality of lambs to make it to market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kristen Frost

Kristen Frost

National Sheep and Wool Writer

More from Beef Newsletter List

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.