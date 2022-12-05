Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

GrainCorp looks to lift interests in booming biodiesel, avgas supply chain

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated December 5 2022 - 12:34pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Image via Shutterstock

GrainCorp is eyeing expansion opportunities locally and overseas in the biofuel market as global consumption of vegetable oil-based aircraft fuel and diesel rises rapidly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.