Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Record farm exports tipped in 2022-23 as ag output nudges old peaks

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated December 6 2022 - 8:58am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Big WA, SA, Qld crops defy floods to lift ag output value to $85b

Record West Australian and South Australian winter crops are making up for excessive rain and serious flood damage in the east, pushing the gross value of the nation's farm production to a near-record $85 billion this financial year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.