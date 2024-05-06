Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

GRDC's Bayer deal under the microscope

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
May 7 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
4Farmers general manager Bill Crabtree says Australian growers want more value out of the GRDC's deal with Bayer. File photo.
4Farmers general manager Bill Crabtree says Australian growers want more value out of the GRDC's deal with Bayer. File photo.

The Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) deal with Bayer to develop herbicides suitable for use in Australia has come under criticism from members of the grains industry, however the two organisations remain steadfast in their belief the deal will benefit Australian growers in the long-term.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gregor Heard

Gregor Heard

National Grains Industry Reporter

Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.