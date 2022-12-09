Farm Online
Average farm sales have broken through the $1 million barrier for first time

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated December 9 2022 - 12:18pm, first published 12:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
The Elders' graph shows how fast farm sale prices have risen over the past five years to punch through the $1 million barrier.

Farm prices have broken through the $1 million average price barrier for the first time.

