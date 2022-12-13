Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

CNH Industrial debuts New Holland LNG and electric tractors at its Tech Day

Melody Labinsky
By Melody Labinsky
December 13 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A pre-production prototype of the New Holland T7 Methane Power LNG tractor made its debut at the CNH Industrial Tech Day last week.

CNH Industrial has lifted the curtain on the cutting edge technology the global machinery manufacturer has in development.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melody Labinsky

Melody Labinsky

National machinery and agtech writer

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.