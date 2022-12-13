Farm land records were challenged today when the outstanding South West Slopes property Wandeen sold for $28 million at auction.
Wandeen had been in the Nicholls family for the past 120 years.
Covering 2057 hectares (5082 acres), agents had been suggesting a price range above $24 million for the choice NSW property..
The highly productive property has been under the management of owners, George and Geoff Nicholls.
After the auction began with an opening bid of $24 million, it quickly gathered pace with $100,000 rises to reach the selling price, realising $5510 per acre.
Wandeen has seen a strong emphasis on livestock production, pasture and fertiliser programs, weed management, and water security.
The Nicholls have also developed an outstanding Shorthorn breeding herd, in conjunction with a substantial Merino sheep enterprise.
Steel livestock yards have also been placed in strategic locations across the property.
Wandeen is securely fenced into 16 main paddocks, and a number of holding paddocks.
In addition to the reticulated water system, there are 16 dams, three bores and frontages to Burra, Bongongolong and the semi-permanent Jerusalem creeks.
The eastern side of Burra Road features 1558ha highly fertile and versatile red loams. About 1133ha is arable, with areas suitable for cropping.
There is undulating to rolling country with creek flats and accessible hills. Timbers include yellow and white box.
On the western side there is about 485ha of undulating to hilly country, with some steep grazing. Timbers include round and long leaf gums, stringybark and scattered kurrajongs.
Pasture improvement has been a focus, with the country on the eastern side aerially seeded with species including: phalaris, fescue, cocksfoot, clovers, rye grass and prairie grass.
Excluding this year, about 125kg/ha of superphosphate has been applied over the entire property during the past 10 years.
The four bedroom homestead was constructed in about 1906.
Other improvements include two cottages, a machinery shed/workshop, hay shed, silos, and a five-stand shearing shed.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
