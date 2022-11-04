OUTSTANDING South West Slopes property Wandeen has been in the Nicholls family for the past 120 years.
Covering 2057 hectares (5082 acres), the very well developed, highly productive property has been under the excellent management of its current owners, George and Geoff Nicholls.
Wandeen has seen a strong emphasis on livestock production, pasture and fertiliser programs, weed management, and water security.
The property is securely fenced into 16 main paddocks, and a number of holding paddocks. Steel livestock yards have also been placed in strategic locations across the property.
The Nicholls have also developed an outstanding Shorthorn breeding herd, in conjunction with a substantial Merino sheep enterprise. The conservatively property has been running about 390 cows and 6700 sheep.
In addition to the reticulated water system, there are 16 dams, three bores and frontages to Burra, Bongongolong and the semi-permanent Jerusalem creeks.
The eastern side of Burra Road features 1558ha highly fertile and versatile red loams. About 1133ha is arable, with areas suitable for cropping.
There is undulating to rolling country with creek flats and accessible hills. Timbers include yellow and white box.
On the western side there is about 485ha of undulating to hilly country, with some steep grazing. Timbers include round and long leaf gums, stringybark and scattered kurrajongs.
Pasture improvement has been a focus, with the country on the eastern side aerially seeded with species including: phalaris, fescue, cocksfoot, clovers, rye grass and prairie grass.
Excluding this year, about 125kg/ha of superphosphate has been applied over the entire property during the past 10 years.
The four bedroom pise homestead was constructed in about 1906.
Other improvements include two cottages, a machinery shed/workshop, hay shed, silos, and a five stand shearing shed.
Wandeen will be auctioned on December 6.
Contact David Nolan, 0447 278 236, Webster Nolan Real Estate, or Jim Saunderson, 0428 441 317, Elders.
