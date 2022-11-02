Gallo Dairyland delivers vertically integrated farming

A VERTICALLY integrated dairy operation producing its own milk, cheese and chocolate as well as supplying a national processor is generating plenty of interest.
Located on the Atherton Tableland, Gallo Dairyland is on 63 hectares (156 acres) of land with a further 42ha (104 acres) available to lease.
The farm's 230 Holstein cows produced 1.3 million litres of milk in 2021-22.
The long established paddock-to-plate family business is backed by a high quality regional brand.
The farm also attracts significant numbers of visitors keen to taste Gallo Dairyland cheese and chocolate, and experience an authentic dairy operation.
The enterprise is well designed for the production of milk, cheese and chocolate, as well as various other dairy products.
The infrastructure includes a 42 unit rotary dairy, 21,000 litre vertical milk vat, a 450 cow covered feed pad, and irrigation equipment.
Gallo Dairyland's equipped cheese factory supplies the farmgate cafe.
Situated in the East Barron region, Gallo Dairyland enjoys a temperate climate with a 1400mm average annual rainfall.
Gallo Dairyland is being sold by JLL Agribusiness through an expression of interest process, closing on December 1.
Contact Geoff Warriner, 0408 687 880, or Chris Lawlor, 0448 860 445, JLL Agribusiness.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.