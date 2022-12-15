The remarkable run of multi-million dollar farm sales at Lucindale in the South East shows no signs of slowing.
Another long-held grazing block in the Lucindale area sold yesterday for $5 million, or $8794 per acre.
Only 124ha is considered open grazing country, the rest is blue gum regrowth.
TDC Livestock and Property host another auction further south at Penola today.
Clive's (230 hectares, 569 acres) was sold at the Lucindale Country Club by TDC for the first time in 39 years.
Konleigh Flats sold for a healthy $6.7 million at the Lucindale Football Club a week ago.
Taking in 351ha (869 acres) the farm reached $7714 per acre before the hammer fell.
And who can forget the district record price of $22 million paid at a public auction before a full house at the Lucindale Country Club for Binbrook, which realised $14,112 an acre back in October.
Owned by Tom and Kerry McWaters since 1954, Binbrook (631ha,1559 acres) is located in a tightly held stretch of country where few farms ever come up for sale.
Well, there's a few farms trickling onto the market and the buyers - mostly neighbours - are pouncing on them.
Clive's, to the south-west of the town, was just the latest, in what has almost become a weekly event.
Clive's again boasts that Lucindale reliability with warm medium loam grading to heavy loam over clay.
About 124ha is open grazing country with well fertilised pastures comprising of phalaris and clover.
The property has a long history of turning off sheep and cattle.
The balance of 102ha is blue gum regrowth with a further 4ha being planted to pine trees.
The property has a bore equipped with a windmill, which fills a concrete tank which reticulates to troughs.
Included in the sale was an extra forestry taking licence, allowing for the potential development of other intensive enterprises.
Today's auction by TDC is The Grass at Monbulla (276ha, 684 acres) at the Penola RSL Hall at 11am.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
