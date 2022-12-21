Farm Online
New Holland T4 Electric Power to be commercially produced at the end of 2023

By Melody Labinsky
Updated December 21 2022
The New Holland T4 Electric Power can be fully charged in under an hour with DC fast charging.

Does a utility tractor offering a 90 per cent reduction in operating costs sound too good to be true?

