Farm Online
Home/Beef

FeralScan and WildDogScan in focus across the Top End

December 27 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A core group of pastoralists are reviving the Victoria River District Conservation Association to create a coordinated wild dog baiting program on a nil-tenure landscape scale. Picture by Greg Mifsud.

The use of FeralScan and WildDogScan in targeted wild dog control programs was the focus of a recent field day for cattle producers in the Northern Territory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.