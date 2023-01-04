New Holland is continuing to refine its e-Source power pack prototype to help reduce carbon dioxide emissions in the viticulture sector.
The e-Source is an external generator for electric implements, which is powered by a PTO on the front of the tractor.
It has been developed in collaboration with Nobili, which has produced an e-Sprayer and e-Mulcher that are powered by the device.
Since its release last year the technology has gone on to win a number of innovation awards.
New Holland North America specialty segment leader Brad Wenger said the e-Source had removed the need for a PTO shaft directly connected to the implement.
Because the tractor engine is operating at a lower speed, between 400 and 1000 RPM, it is more efficient than a traditional rear PTO linkage.
"It's going to save fuel naturally that way and be less noisy during operation because with a mechanical PTO it would have to run at full speed to blast the volume and the pressure needed, so that's one advantage," Mr Wenger said.
"Secondly, you could use a prescription map or section control and toggle on and off the sprayer using the tractor controls.
"If there was a PTO here the only way you can change the speed of the PTO shaft is if you slow down or speed up the RPMs of the engine, so with the electrical control you can toggle on and off instantaneously."
The 50 kilowatt system is fully independent and power is provided to the implement through a cable connecting it to the e-Source pack.
"It's still driven mechanically but it's able to basically, like a transformer, take the mechanical to AC, convert it to DC at a much higher voltage and then have enough to power that while still keeping the tractor at a lower RPM," Mr Wenger said.
Read more:
The e-Source and e-Sprayer were hooked up to a New Holland T4 tractor and on display at CNH Industrial's Tech Day outside Phoenix, Arizona, last month.
While it is still in a prototype stage, the e-Source will remove the need for farmers to purchase multiple electric implements.
Instead, they can all be powered by the e-Source.
The plan is for the e-Source to be available as an aftermarket kit that farmers can retrofit to their existing diesel tractors.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.