Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

New Holland e-Source and Nobili e-Sprayer to help cut on-farm emissions

Melody Labinsky
By Melody Labinsky
January 4 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A New Holland T4 tractor fitted with an e-Source power pack and towing a Nobili e-Sprayer.

New Holland is continuing to refine its e-Source power pack prototype to help reduce carbon dioxide emissions in the viticulture sector.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melody Labinsky

Melody Labinsky

National machinery and agtech writer

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.