A NEW tool has been developed to help the global beef industry reduce both costs and greenhouse gas emissions while continuing to meet the demand for meat.
The research team led by the University of Queensland assessed the economic and emissions impacts of different cattle feeds at different locations around the globe to formulate a framework to guide and inform industry sustainability efforts.
The research published in Nature Sustainability shows as much as 85 per cent of emissions could be cut without an overall economic hit to the beef sector.
UQ's School of Veterinary Science postdoctoral research fellow Adam C Castonguay said the reduction could be achieved by using for more efficient feeds and locations, and restoring forests in inefficient areas, without increasing global costs of production or reducing demand for beef.
"We have mapped out the most efficient locations around the world to produce beef and the maps change when factors are altered, such as how much society values reducing emissions over reducing production costs," Mr Castonguay said.
"This has given us an unprecedented insight into the what, where, and why of beef production at a global level and decisions about the future of the industry can be informed by inputting trade-offs and opportunities."
The tool is aimed at governments and industry to help develop policy and strategy.
"There will be continued global demand for beef and there are a huge number of livelihoods associated with it, so this research aims to find an appropriate balance to maintain the bottom line of the sector," Mr Castonguay said.
"Further economic modelling and fine-tuning the data for specific locations would reveal the implications of any changes, including on beef prices for consumers."
Mr Castonguay said the optimisation method uses mapping technology to overcome historic roadblocks to finding an environmental-economic balance.
"There are many innovations in cattle feed to increase productivity or reduce emissions which have not been analysed as a trade-off with other values and goals," Mr Castonguay said.
"Our results highlight the massive potential for improvements in the way we produce beef, to help us to meet global sustainability goals.
"The extent to which we reduce emissions and production costs depends on our values or preferences as a society."
