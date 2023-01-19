ONE OF rural Australia's most recognisable politicians has been appointed as chair of the research and development corporation AgriFutures Australia
Cathy McGowan, whose election to the seat of Indi in north-east Victoria as independent in 2013 is seen as a catalyst for the rise of the independent movement in federal politics, stepped up into the role on January 11, replacing another former politician in Kay Hull.
Agrifutures Australia, formerly the Rural Industries Research and Development Corporation, was set up 1990 to help fund research and development in Australian rural industries.
It specifically represents 13 smaller agricultural industries that do not come under the umbrella of specific research and development corporations, as well as performing a number of industry good functions such as looking at workforce relations and agrifood innovations.
Outside of politics Ms McGowan is a sixth-generation farmer from north-east Victoria and has held various leadership roles of rural and regional organisations, including as President of Australian Women in Agriculture.
Ms McGowan was awarded the Officer of the Order of Australia in 2004 and was elected and served in the Australian Parliament as the Federal Member for Indi from 2013 to 2019.
AgriFutures Australia, managing director John Harvey welcomed Ms McGowan to the role.
"Ms McGowan joins AgriFutures Australia at an exciting time. We are six months into our new Research and Innovation Strategic Plan and have a jam-packed agenda ahead of us," Mr Harvey said.
"Her knowledge of agriculture, rural communities, and leadership experience will be invaluable as we commence this next phase of the AgriFutures Australia journey," he said.
Ms McGowan said she was excited to be joining the organisation and looked forward to working with the Board and team to continue to grow the long-term prosperity and sustainability of Australian rural industries.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
