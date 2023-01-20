Who will be the 2023 sausage king?

The crowning of Australia's sausage king is only a handful of sleeps away, with the Australian Meat Industry Council's showcase national retail event to be held at Adelaide Zoo this year.
The Sausage King National Finals are set down for February 3 and 4 at Adelaide Zoo with the winners being announced at the IKON Pack National Gala Awards Dinner on the evening of Saturday February 4 at Adelaide Town Hall.
With more than 30 regional state competitions held throughout 2022 along with state finals, hundreds of independent butchers have competed Australia wide for the chance to participate in the ultimate sausage sizzle and be crowned national champions.
"Our independent local butchers are the fresh meat specialists, and the competition is about showcasing their creative ability and efforts to make a great tasting product for the public to buy, cook and enjoy," said Stuart Fuller, general manager retail at AMIC.
In recent times, the spotlight has been cast on the meat industry as a key driver and essential service within the agricultural industry. This has seen an increase in customers turning to their independent local butcher for advice, quality, meal inspiration and recipe ideas along with personalized customer service, competition organisers said.
"The competition is more than just producing a great product, it is about acknowledging and supporting local business, highlighting the role of the independent butchers in local communities, and showcasing their knowledge and experience," said Mr Fuller.
"Whether finalists are a sole trader in a small regional town or a larger butcher shop in a shopping center, they are butchers who are highly skilled tradespeople and take great pride in producing a quality product."
There are six sausage categories where national finalists from around Australia will have their state winning product judged: Traditional Australian Beef, Traditional Australian Pork, Poultry, Australian Lamb, Continental, and Gourmet. Two burger categories are also awarded along with three smallgoods categories: Boneless Ham, Ham on the Bone and Bacon.
State winners from AMIC's Apprentice of the Year competition will also compete and be put to the test with a practical, theory and mystery box challenge over the two days.
"Butchery is a fantastic, diverse career option and there is a real need for more apprentice butchers coming through the retail ranks," said Mr Fuller.
"It was great to see so many enthusiastic passionate up-and-coming talented butchers competing in the state events and to be a national winner or place getter is a prestigious title and the recognition from within the industry has been extremely worthwhile for all our butchers and young apprentice butchers who have been finalists and winners in the past."
"I'd like to thank our major event partners, Meat and Livestock Australia, Australian Pork Limited, IKON Pack, Marsh Insurance, Commonwealth Bank and AMIST Super. Their support of the industry and the awards is important and appreciated."
