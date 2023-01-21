The integrity of senior leaders at Australia's premier science agency is under question after staff survey results revealed its workers overwhelmingly believed wrongdoers weren't being held to account.
The survey's results, undertaken by Denison consulting and marked against more than 1000 organisations worldwide, showed staff at the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation rated it poorly across a series of areas, including long-term direction, accountability and decision-making.
Greens senator Janet Rice said the figures revealed in a recently-answered question on notice were "hugely concerning", urging the Albanese government to focus on improving the culture problems as it hunts for CSIRO's next leader.
But CSIRO said it was already making progress on the problems identified in the survey's results with a spokesperson confirming it planned to measure its impacts with a "pulse" survey soon.
The survey, which was undertaken by 59 per cent of staff between March and April 2022, focused on four areas - adaptability, mission, consistency and involvement.
CSIRO scored in higher percentiles across long-term purpose and direction and staff responded positively when asked whether they worked like a team and were informed about what was going on across the organisation.
However, when they were asked whether people are held accountable for ignoring organisational values, the agency's workforce rated only 15 per cent better than the global database.
Other low scores were recorded when asked whether decisions are made at the level where the best information is available and whether staff are able to meet short-term demands without compromising long-term vision.
The report's insights paint a damning picture too.
Summing up the agency's low accountability score, the report author's insights suggested: "When we see behaviour that isn't aligned with our values, we tolerate it rather than addressing it. This impacts our perceptions of trust and accountability."
The insights suggested CSIRO had a culture of blaming others in response to its low mark against viewing failure as an opportunity for learning and improvement.
"Failure may be viewed as 'not an option' and comments suggests a habit of blaming occurs when mistakes are made, rather than viewing them as an opportunity to learn," it read.
Senator Rice said the science agency's poor report card came as no surprise after years of job cuts under the former Coalition government and reports emerging of scientists being gagged.
"When staff believe the CSIRO is often misaligned with its values, and the top-down leadership structure are gagging scientists, it's clear something needs to change," she said.
"This survey demonstrates exactly why we need stronger structures in place for important, public organisations like the CSIRO.
"After almost a decade of the government barring the CSIRO from publicly commenting on the Coalition's policy failures that have demonstrably exacerbated the climate crisis, Labor must ensure scientists are now free to tell the truth."
A CSIRO spokesperson said while there were some positive highlights from the results, such as clarity over purpose, strategic direction and intent, it was working to address the problems identified.
"The survey also told us we still have some challenges and opportunities, including improving how we work together and live our values," the spokesperson said.
"In response to this CSIRO is taking a multi-pronged approach to strengthen culture.
"This includes an increased investment in leadership capability, local actions for each business unit and organisation-wide programs of work to simplify and strengthen how we work together."
The research agency's chief executive Larry Marshall is due to retire from his role in June this year after holding the position since 2015.
The Greens senator said this was the perfect opportunity for the Labor government to appoint a new head who could work to clear the slate.
"It's vital the new CEO is one that will empower scientists, address the top-down decision making structure, and ensure the CSIRO is functioning as intended - for the public good," Senator Rice said.
CSIRO Staff Association secretary Susan Tonks said the year ahead for the research agency would be "interesting".
The federal government is expected to release a fresh statement of expectations in the same year as the leadership shakeup and a new bargaining agreement are all due to occur.
"It all adds up for an interesting year ahead for CSIRO, where the organisation must not only to adapt to a new policymaking environment but also tackle existing workforce challenges," Ms Tonks said.
"This includes the struggle to attract and retain staff; amid the obstacles of an ultra-competitive labour market and concerns over career pathways, job security and the poor standard of pay and remuneration at CSIRO.
"Staff engagement and consultation process at CSIRO have also come under recent criticism and with a replacement enterprise agreement due for renegotiation in 2023, these workplace issues will have to be confronted sooner rather than later."
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
