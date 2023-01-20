Farm Online
Australia and China secure new trade talks

By Alex Mitchell and Dominic Giannini
January 20 2023 - 5:30pm
Renewed Chinese interest in Australian lobsters is an encouraging sign, Senator Murray Watt says. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)

Australian officials are looking to lock in a better trading relationship with China as sanctions hurt local industries.

