Farm Online
Home/Beef

How Australia is working with Indonesia to improve cattle, reduce methane

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
January 20 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ID Food director Frans Marganda Tambunan and AgCoTech chairman Charles (Chick) Olsson at the signing of the heads of agreement in Jakarta.

THE use of medicated molasses blocks as a means of improving the performance of cattle and simultaneously reducing the amount of methane produced by livestock in Indonesia has received a major boost.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.