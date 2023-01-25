Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness
Watch

Nightmare New York flight exposes ongoing international travel woes

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated January 25 2023 - 11:05am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Applause and exhausted cheers broke out as a Boeing Dreamliner's wheels left the runway at JFK Airport in New York on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.