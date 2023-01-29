Farm Online
Victorian weaner beef sales data shows 67,000 cattle sold in January

By Bryce Eishold
January 29 2023 - 1:50pm
Revealed: Beef sales gross $107 million during January's Victorian weaner sales

Beef weaner prices have dropped between $500-$700 a head year-on-year on average across Victoria in the first three weeks of 2023, as more than 65,000 young cattle went under the hammer across the state.

