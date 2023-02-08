Farm Online
Home/Sheep & Goats

Biological defleecing advances with labour intensive nets no longer needed

KM
By Kristin Murdock
February 8 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The struggle to find wool harvesting labour may be a thing of the past if the latest biological defleecing research is successful. Picture supplied.

A natural protein in corn is the secret weapon behind the Australian Wool Innovation-funded research into new opportunities for biological defleecing of sheep.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KM

Kristin Murdock

Sheep and Wool Writer

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.