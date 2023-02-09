Farm Online
Fonterra Australia announces 15 cents/kg step up

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
February 9 2023 - 12:30pm
Fonterra Australia managing director René Dedoncker says demand remains strong for its domestic brands. Picture supplied

Fonterra Australia has announced a milk price step up of 15 cents a kilogram milk solids.

