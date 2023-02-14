Two high profile farm auctions held in Victoria on Friday failed to attract bidders.
Located at either end of the state, agents say the lack of bidding does not yet indicate any cooling off of farmland interest after the record run of the past few years.
TDC Livestock and Property had a ripper offering to kickstart its 2023 sales in Western Victoria on Friday.
The on-site auction was held at Majors Creek (479 hectares, 1183 acres) near Casterton but failed to attract a bid.
The choice grazing property will now go on the market for $8 million.
Over in the in the far north-east of the state, overlooking Lake Hume, was the auction for a Tallangatta Valley farm held by the Rapsey family for 147 years.
Fairview Park (74 hectares, 182 acres) went to auction at the Wodonga Golf Club on Friday for an expected price of more than $2.5 million.
It was passed in for a vendor bid at that price - $2.5m, by agents Nutrien Harcourts and Rodwells Wodonga.
Robert Rapsey passed away last September aged 92 and his family decided to sell the property.
The high rainfall land features highly improved pastures rising from creek flats to gently undulating country to the rear, with a 12 paddock subdivision.
Over its long family ownership, the farm has featured many enterprises having at various times been a Dorset Horn stud, while 30 years ago an Australian Stock Horse stallion of note featured.
Most recently it has been used as a cattle fattening operation and it is fully set up for stock with quality fencing, a watering point in every paddock, and a full set of handling facilities including steel cattle yards, loading race and crush.
For more information contact Billy Jones on 0438 454950 or Peter Ruaro of Rodwells Wodonga on 0417 600825.
The Casterton district sale was for Majors Creek on Warrock Road, a well-established and much improved property in a very secure location.
Majors Creek is attractive grazing land 26km north of Casterton and 75km west of Hamilton - less than an hour from the SA border.
Majors Creek property has two different allotments.
The southern side of Warrock Road is a meticulously improved grazing parcel fenced into 23 odd paddocks with many improvements.
One of those is the architecturally designed three-bedroom home plus the array of shedding for machinery, hay, workshop.
It has a two-stand raised board shearing shed, steel cattle yards and laneways throughout.
The northern allotment is fenced into six paddocks with a mixture of improved and native pastures studded with native gum and bush.
Water is a feature with a permanent creek, spring fed dams and other rivulets with holes suitable for pumping.
Water is fed to all paddocks via a 225,000-litre tank which is fed from a pump off Majors Creek.
There is new fencing over most of the property for today's herd of 250 breeders plus replacements, with the ability to cut hay and silage during spring for back up.
For more information contact Mark De Garis 0428 372124 or Tom Pearce 0427 642138.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
