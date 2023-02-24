The Sheep Sustainability Framework Board and Sustainability Steering Group (SSG) has welcomed three new members and paid tribute to four outgoing contributors, including former WoolProducers Australia (WPA) President, Ed Storey, for their service and strong support of the Sheep Sustainability Framework (SSF).
Incoming WPA President, Gippsland wool producer Steve Harrison, replaces Mr Storey as SSF Board member, while Melbourne-based manufacturer Julian Collins has joined the SSG along with South Australian producer Jane Kellock.
SSG Chair, Dr Scott Williams, said the new members would complement an outstanding group of leaders from across the value chain.
"With such a broad range of skills we can build and develop the SSF into a mature food and fibre framework that ensures sustainability from farm to fork and sheep to shelf," Dr Williams said.
The new members of the SSF Board and Steering Group are:
Mr Harrison started out with 10 sheep and these days runs 10,000 on his Gippsland farm.
He has a clear goal to maintain trust in the product and said to achieve this on an industry-wide basis, there must be collaboration.
"It's difficult to achieve unity when we have such a vast range of environments and production systems for sheep and wool. But as an industry we're very small - only point-six per cent of the apparel market - so we have to work together if we're to achieve sustainability," Mr Harrison said.
"I'm looking forward to positively contributing to industry decisions through the SSF and representing growers in key discussions with industry and other stakeholders on issues that directly affect our livelihoods, like animal welfare and biosecurity for disease prevention."
Read more
ABMT is one of Australia's largest textile mills and processes locally grown Merino wool and cotton into fabrics for brands like Kookai, Anaconda and Under Armour.
During his 15 years in the wool textile and apparel manufacturing industry, Mr Collins has maintained a keen interest in on-farm practices.
He's looking forward to using his new role to better inform retailers and consumers about the work that sheep and wool producers and industry bodies are already doing.
"Progress in areas such as the transition to renewable energies and improved welfare practices needs to be clearly communicated," Mr Collins said.
"At the other end, the SSF needs to collect clear and accurate data from producers that is highly relevant to retailers and consumers, so that we can communicate that the industry is in a great position."
Ms Kellock was born and raised on a sheep station in SA's north and would like to ensure the Sheep Sustainability Framework is practical and viable for producers to achieve.
She sees her new role as a valuable add-on to the work she's already doing in industry bodies and at home.
"Personally, we're working very hard on sustainability practices in our business," she said..
"I think as industry bodies we need to be looking at things holistically, making sure that people and businesses are sustainable.
"The environmental side is important but so is the whole licence for us to farm including animal welfare, financial viability - everything.
"I'm looking forward to the SSF discussions and hearing different perspectives on what our value chain needs to achieve."
Dr Williams expressed his gratitude and thanks on behalf of the SSF to those members leaving the organisation - former WPA President, Ed Storey, who was an original Board member; NSW producer Ian McColl, who served two years on the Board and one year on the SSG; and inaugural SSG members Deanna Lush, MD of Ag Communicators SA and producer Michael Field from Jugiong, NSW, who each served for three years.
"I'd like to particularly thank Ed Storey who was a key contributor in developing the SSF and has been integral in making decisions on policy that will ensure that the sheep and wool industry stays strong for the long term," Dr Williams said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.