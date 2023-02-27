Paradigm Foods has become the first red meat exporter in the country to achieve sought-after B Corporation certification, verifying its commitment to social and environmental impact, transparency and accountability.
B Corp Certification is awarded by highly regarded non-profit, B Lab, to recognise an elite group of companies which balance purpose with profit using a unique methodology to measure an enterprise's entire social and environmental impact. Key requirements include high social and environmental performance, a corporate governance structure ensuring accountability to all stakeholders (not just shareholders), and transparency by making information about performance measured against B Lab's standards publicly available.
ALSO IN BEEF:
After two years working through the rigorous B Corp certification process, the Queensland-based branded protein company joins only 470 for-profit enterprises in Australia, and just 6,000 worldwide, considered leaders in the movement for an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy.
Other high-profile, purpose-led companies with B Corp certification include Patagonia, Ben & Jerry's, Aesop and Stone and Wood.
Paradigm Foods General Manager, Nick Thompson, said the process had challenged the business to ensure each element of its culture and operations delivered on its mission to 'Make Meat Better' and place even greater focus on the contribution it makes to leading meaningful change across the broader red meat industry.
"Since our inception in 2018, we have been driven by our mission to 'Make Meat Better', meaning we want to provide red meat of the highest quality, while leading by example to help make sure our industry has a positive impact," Mr Thompson said.
"However, we did not just want to convince ourselves we were doing a good job, but rather wanted to seek out third-party verification to measure our performance against the most stringent standards in the world, which drew us towards the B Corp process.
"As a company that takes brands to market, we are an important linkage between the farm gate and the shopping trolley, so having the third-party certification of B Corp also assists us in proving, with real data, we are listening and acting on what our valued consumers tell us they want and insisting on production systems that respect animals, people and the planet.
"We might be the first red meat exporter to named be B Corp, but we certainly hope we are not the last, and are committed to using our new certification to open up conversations with industry and the supply chain on the value and importance of prioritising environmental and social impact, and striving for continual improvement. We want to use this as an opportunity to lead real change."
Last year, Paradigm Foods became the first Australian beef brand to gain USDA approval for regenerative beef, launching its Roots Regenerative label in Brisbane in July. Since then, Roots Regenerative has gone on to find success in international markets including Singapore and the United States.
"At times, there is quite of bit of criticism directed at the red meat sector, however, we believe our B Corp certification is proof agricultural businesses can and will take steps to sit alongside the most ethical and sustainable companies in the world," Mr Thompson said.
"Our launch of Roots Regenerative and our entry into the B Corp group of global companies is just the beginning of our ongoing quest to make real and lasting change in industry, and ensure consumers can genuinely feel good about enjoying red meat."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.