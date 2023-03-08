Europeans are kitting up for their burst of summer with swim shorts made from Aussie wool selling for a lofty A$400.
One of their main selling points is they have an average drying time of five to seven minutes.
A French luxury swimwear brand has launched its second collection of men's woollen swimwear in collaboration with Australian farmers.
The high price tag does not seem to put off fans of Vilebrequin which has again partnered with Woolmark to cash in on the European summer.
Sales were apparently spurred along when one of the world's richest people, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, was photographed wearing Vilebrequin swimming trunks.
These latest offerings are priced for around A$400.
Apparently wool swim suits have come a long way from their itchy and saggy past when they once provided full body coverage.
Two more men's swim suits have been added by Vilebrequin in its second summer with Woolmark.
They are safari-inspired khaki and Prince of Wales check, along with the existing navy, light gray and gingham patterns.
Vilebrequin uses cloth from the Italian wool mill Reda.
That cloth is made from fine wool Merino and is specifically tagged non-mulesed.
"Thanks to its scale-like structure, worsted Merino wool fibre forms a naturally water-friendly, quick-drying shell-especially when woven at higher densities," Vilebrequin advertises.
"The suits are also ultra-breathable, moisture-wicking, and thermo-regulating. Merino also delivers unparalleled UV protection."
Vilebrequin boss Roland Herlory said he was impressed by Merino wool's "remarkable quality, and the naturally chic way it hangs on the body.
"It's the perfect example of eco-innovation, a fabric that's both cutting-edge and uniquely elegant."
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
