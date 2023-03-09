A heavy duty battery electric truck that is commercially available in Europe is being trialled in Queensland.
The Volvo HD BEV launched in Europe last year and has a triple motor driveline that develops 666 horsepower and 2800 Newton metres of torque.
It is based on the chassis of an existing diesel vehicle, which enables the electric version to be built on the same assembly line.
Volvo Group Australia e-mobility manager Tim Camilleri said local testing would be based around the increased weight on the front axle due to the weight of batteries.
"Australia is unusual in that it is one of the few markets that mandate steer axle weights rather than the technical weight of the axle," Mr Camilleri said.
"The trial will just be to validate battery performance in the local climate and should be complete in a matter of weeks."
The triple axle prime mover has a gross weight of 42,500kg and an expected range of about 300 kilometres.
When using DC fast charging, the battery can be fully charged in two hours.
Read more:
The Volvo HD BEV has a number of safety features including lane keeping assist, blind spot detection, passenger corner camera, dynamic steering with stability assist, underrun protection, collision warning with emergency brake and electronically controlled brake systems.
This trial builds on Volvo's existing electric offering in Australia as medium duty BEV trucks have been operational here since mid-2021.
Volvo Group Australia is the nation's largest automotive manufacturer.
Since 1972 more than 75,000 trucks have been manufactured at its plants in Brisbane.
The company employs more than 800 people at its Wacol production facility, where it makes both Volvo and Mack trucks, as well as a dedicated team of 60 engineers.
Queensland Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said he was excited to see Volvo bringing the latest zero emission technology trucks to Queensland.
"We know reducing transport emissions will play a key role in achieving net zero emissions in Queensland by 2050, and this trial is an important step towards that," Mr Bailey said.
"The introduction of battery electric heavy vehicles provides opportunities to also bring vehicles with the latest safety technology features and emissions performance to our shores.
"My department has worked closely with Volvo Group Australia to facilitate access arrangements and permits for the electric trucks being tested."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.