Volvo heavy duty electric truck trial underway in Queensland

Melody Labinsky
March 9 2023 - 12:00pm
Volvo's triple axle electric prime mover has a gross weight of 42,500kg and an expected range of about 300 kilometres.

A heavy duty battery electric truck that is commercially available in Europe is being trialled in Queensland.

National machinery and agtech writer

