Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

MinRes to receive first batch of electric Toyota HiLux utes in April

Melody Labinsky
By Melody Labinsky
February 22 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An all-electric converted Toyota HiLux at the Mineral Resources Park charging station at Lathlain in Western Australia.

Lithium and iron ore miner Mineral Resources Limited will soon use Australian-engineered electric Toyota HiLux utes for its mine site operations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melody Labinsky

Melody Labinsky

National machinery and agtech writer

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.