Utes are king of the road when it comes to Australia's most popular four-wheel drives.
The Toyota HiLux continues to dominate the top spot but as with all things in life, it's a case of different strokes for different folks.
Data from the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries has revealed there were 47,329 four-wheel drive Toyota Hiluxes delivered last year.
A Toyota spokesperson said the strong result for these vehicles was due to the inherent strengths of the product and the ongoing updates that have solidified its standing as a compelling choice for customers.
When it comes to the agricultural market, the spokesperson said Australian farmers operate in challenging environments and the quality, durability and reliability of these vehicles provide what they need.
They said other factors, including a change in buying and social behaviours as a result of COVID-19, economic factors, as well as government incentives creating greater demand for commercial utes, have also contributed to its success.
"The HiLux delivers on the many needs that our customers have for a vehicle that is suited for work, family life and weekend adventures," the spokesperson said.
"We believe this is what has made it such a popular vehicle with Australians."
Coming in at number two was the Ford Ranger, with 43,128 vehicles delivered.
Ford Australia and New Zealand communications director Matt Moran said the Ford Ranger has a proven track record as the perfect companion for Australians no matter their needs.
"From a dependable workhorse to an outdoor lifestyle enabler, the Ford Ranger has been designed and engineered with practicality and real-world usability in mind," he said.
When it comes to the latest Ranger, Mr Moran said they had received really positive feedback from a range of different customers nationwide.
He said this was thanks to the deep customer research the company did as the vehicle was being developed.
Rounding out the podium with 23,953 units was the Mitsubishi Triton.
The first wagon entered the 4x4 list at number four, with Toyota delivering 21,102 Prados.
It was closely followed by Isuzu D-Max on 20,124 units.
Bush staple the Toyota LandCruiser sat just outside the top five, with wagon and ute deliveries clocking 13,152 and 11,390 deliveries, respectively.
When it comes to purchasing patterns, FCAI public affairs manager Doug Wyllie said Australian consumers had an extensive range of choice in four-wheel drives to choose from.
Mr Wyllie said there were more than 30 different models from numerous brands on the market and this competition allowed motorists to find a vehicle which suits their lifestyle, professional needs and budget.
"Light commercial vehicles, which are predominantly utes and sport utility vehicles accounted for over 75 per cent of new car sales in 2022," Mr Wyllie said.
"Motorists prefer the capability that utes offer for their work pursuits, including agriculture and trades, along with leisure.
"The ability to have one vehicle which you can drive into the city one day, feed livestock from the other, and tow the boat on the weekend, is very appealing to Australian consumers."
Mr Wyllie said the automotive industry was still recovering from the impact of COVID-19, which shut down both vehicle and component manufacturing across the globe.
He said this, combined with supply chain and shipping congestion, has meant unfortunate delays for some vehicles arriving in Australia.
"Impacts vary across brands and models, with some vehicles able to be purchased and received within a week. Other vehicles can have wait times of some months," he said.
"Consumers should be consulting with their local dealer or agent for the most up to date information on vehicle availability."
His words were echoed by a Toyota spokesperson, who said wait times varied depending on the model, variant and specification requirements of each customer.
"Toyota dealers are best placed to continue to provide updates to our customers on delivery time-frames for individual orders," they said.
"In addition, Toyota Australia has paused order-taking for the LandCruiser 70 Series as a customer-focused measure, due to supply and demand factors that have resulted in extended wait times for customers."
Mr Moran said global semiconductor shortages and shipping congestion, combined with a high demand for certain models, meant some customers faced extended wait times.
He said the Ford Australia team were working around the clock with global colleagues to get vehicles to dealers and customers as soon as possible.
"This includes air-freighting parts where needed, accelerating arrival forecasts and keeping customers updated every step of the way," Mr Moran said.
Last year's best sellers are well entrenched in the Australian market, however there are a number of newcomers arriving in 2023, including the Ford F-150 and Ineos Grenadier.
Mr Moran said customers were excited about the addition of the F-150 to the Ford Australia line-up and it is expected to debut in showrooms mid-year.
"The Ford F-150 is an American icon and there has been a resoundingly positive response from consumers ahead of its Australian launch as a re-manufactured right-hand drive model," he said.
"The Ford F-150 XLT and Lariat are both set to debut in Australian showrooms in around mid-year.
"Ford Australia has conducted extensive testing Down Under with our local engineering team to ensure the American icon is ready to tackle local terrain and conditions."
As well as the Grenadier wagon, Ineos Automotive Asia Pacific region head Justin Hocevar said a dual cab has been confirmed.
"Australia is a key market for it so we'll be launching at the same time as other key markets like Europe and the UK," Mr Hocevar said.
"It's planned for late this year. The only difference between us and the rest of the world will be logistics with shipping, getting it out to market, fingers crossed we will see it just inside this year."
If past trends are anything to go by, Mr Wyllie said 2023 was going to be another huge year of four-wheel drive sales in Australia.
"Motorists can expect new models on offer, an increase in safety and vehicle technology and more zero and low emission options," he said.
"It is an incredibly exciting time for Australia's motoring industry as we move into 2023 and beyond."
