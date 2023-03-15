Farm Online
Livestock methane reduction projects awarded $6 million in federal funding

March 15 2023 - 10:30pm
Three methane reduction projects to share in $6 million

Three projects aimed at reducing methane emissions in livestock will share $6 million in funding in the latest round of the federal government's $29 million Methane Emissions Reduction in Livestock program.

