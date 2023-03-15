Three methane reduction projects to share in $6 million

The University of Adelaide has been granted just over $1 million to investigate feeding seaweed supplements to pregnant cows and the long-term effect on methane production in their progeny. That research will be carried out in conjunction with CH4 South Australia; Australian Sustainable Seaweed Alliance; Mackillop Farm Management Group; Barossa Improved Grazing Group; SA Livestock Consultants; the SA Department of Primary Industries and Regions, Regional Development Australia Barossa Gawler Light Adelaide Plains; Charles Sturt University; and Agripartner Consulting.