Three methane reduction projects to share in $6 million

Three projects aimed at reducing methane emissions in livestock will share $6 million in funding in the latest round of the federal government's $29 million Methane Emissions Reduction in Livestock program.
Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen announced the successful projects on Wednesday night, saying support for technologies to lower emissions in livestock was crucial to achieving Australia's emissions reduction targets.
"Overcoming barriers to uptake new technologies in our grazing systems will deliver significant abatement in the livestock industry," Minister Bowen said.
Graincorp will receive $2.9 million to undertake large-scale dairy and beef livestock grazing trials to demonstrate the use of the seaweed Asparagopsis as a low-emission feed supplement. The project is in partnership with FutureFeed, the University of Queensland and Agriculture Victoria Services.
The University of Adelaide has been granted just over $1 million to investigate feeding seaweed supplements to pregnant cows and the long-term effect on methane production in their progeny. That research will be carried out in conjunction with CH4 South Australia; Australian Sustainable Seaweed Alliance; Mackillop Farm Management Group; Barossa Improved Grazing Group; SA Livestock Consultants; the SA Department of Primary Industries and Regions, Regional Development Australia Barossa Gawler Light Adelaide Plains; Charles Sturt University; and Agripartner Consulting.
Another $1.9 million has been awarded to the University of New England to evaluate two automated sheep feeders for the methane-reducing supplements, Asparagopsis, Bovaer and Agolin. Partnering on that project is the SA Department of Primary Industries and Regions; the University of Western Australia; Feedworks; and Australian Wool Innovation.
Related reading: All ag eyes on overseas green demands: Metcalfe at Outlook
The funding will enable them to conduct trials on the effectiveness of technologies to deliver methane-reducing feed supplements to grazing livestock - from feeding supplements to pregnant cows to cut the methane production of their offspring to using automated in-paddock feeders.
Research has shown that some feed supplements can reduce methane emissions from livestock by more than 80 percent under ideal conditions.
Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Murray Watt said the government was strongly committed to helping Australia's agriculture sector to reduce emissions, build value and remain internationally competitive.
"We are backing new technologies to help farmers tackle the emissions challenge and respond to increasing global interest in sustainable agricultural production," Minister Watt said.
The MERIL supports research, development and deployment of methane-reducing livestock feed technologies.
Stage three of the MERIL program will provide $15 million for trials to validate supplement delivery technologies and demonstrate the emissions reduction and productivity impacts.
A second funding round under Stage 3 will be launched in early 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.