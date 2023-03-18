Farm Online
Murrumbidgee irrigation country expected to top $55 million

By Mark Phelps
March 18 2023 - 12:00pm
An institutional scale irrigated cropping property in the favoured Murrumbidgee Valley is expected to sell for more than $55 million. Picture - supplied

COBRAN West, an institutional scale irrigated cropping property in the favoured Murrumbidgee Valley of southern NSW, has hit the market, expected to sell for more than $55 million.

