Live cattle exports have the support of Albanese Government, Murray Watt tells NTCA

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated March 17 2023 - 12:54pm, first published 11:46am
Agriculture minister Murray Watt speaking at the Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association conference in Darwin this morning.

Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt has outlined key differences between the cattle and sheep live export trades which he says speaks to why his government's plans to ban the latter will not flow through.

