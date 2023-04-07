Australian woollen fashion brands are feeling confident going into the autumn winter season, despite Australia's economy facing challenges.
Penny Ashby from Narrabri, NSW, founded her knitwear label Lady Kate in 2014 and has doubled production this year.
Ms Ashby said she had taken the gamble to push the business to the next level, despite some predictions that Australia could be at risk of a recession in 2023.
"It's scary but I think there's such a move towards conscious purchasing and investment pieces instead of buying three cheap pieces that you are going to chuck out in 12 months that I think it's going to be ok," she said.
"My customer base tends to be a mix of rural and metro women, aged between 30 to 60 and I feel like a lot of those older women aren't so interested in the eco-friendly message, but they are interested in purchasing something that's going to last for a long time, for economic reasons but also because they want those investment pieces."
Australian Wool Innovation CEO John Roberts said although shoppers are scaling back on their discretionary spending due to inflation anxiety, AWI was continuing to see a strong demand for wool from their brand partners with increases in Wool Lab swatch orders and promising commitments being made from major apparel and non-apparel industries including auto-motive to switch to wool developments.
"Data we have collected by reveals the value of wool apparel imports imported by the US grew by 46.6 per cent in 2022," he said.
"The growing demand from the sports and outdoor sector is driving the increase in imports.
"Sales in the sports and outdoor sector are projected to attain $24.93 billion in 2023.
"By 2027, market volume could reach $37.41 billion. Although China remains the largest buyer, the growing US market places the US among the largest destinations for Australian Merino wool.
"Other major markets for include Japan, the UK, Italy, France, and Germany."
Mr Roberts said there was increasing demand for wool in a variety of products.
"As an example of growing demand can be seen by one project we did in China with our brand partners including TMall, one of China's biggest e-tailers who reported a +20% year on year increase in wool sales and 380 million page views of Woolmark's wool shopping pavilion during this year's Wool Week," he said.
"As part of the Chinese wool shopping festival, 11 local Woolmark brand partners reported wool sales in advance of $123 million Gross Merchandising Value for the period.
"In terms of Australia we are seeing more and more people using wool to develop unique brands that also have a strong connection to the wool growing community."
South Australian woolgrower and founder of label Iris & Wool, Emily Riggs said the change of season was an exciting time for her business as people looked to invest in Merino wool pieces.
"People want to buy quality and if you buy one or two jumpers a year you will be able to have them for many years to come," she said.
"I tend to try to make my designs as classic as possible for people to be able to mix and match with their wardrobes."
Ms Riggs said she now supplied to about 40 stockists across Australia and wanted to take Iris & Wool global.
"The future of fashion is traceability and natural fibres like wool," she said.
"People want to know where their products come from and that it's good for the environment."
Gabby Neal is the founder of INTACT, an Australian brand that launched in 2022 and produces lightweight wardrobe staples including singlets, t-shirts and skirts.
Ms Neal is based on the NSW South Coast but comes from a wool growing family near Condoblin.
Ms Neal said there were some great brands around championing all the benefits of wool and it was an exciting time to be part of the industry.
"I grew up on the farm but I worked in fashion and did the New York stint and Sydney... there's a huge sentiment and push towards natural fibres in every aspect of life and fashion is taking centre stage at the moment," she said.
"We're coming into that everyday wear space because that's where I feel there are good opportunities, especially for young people, to be introduced to wool not just as heavy knitwear but for its strength and durability all year round."
Ms Neal said INTACT doesn't do mass production runs, instead choosing to grow the business consciously, using circular fashion principles. She also plans to launch a take back program to recycle garments.
"I think everyone's looking for quality and longevity over fast fashion... price will always be a consideration but I think people are just starting to realise that homegrown natural fibres are the way to go," she said.
