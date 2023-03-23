Farm Online
Global Dairy Trade auction prices down 2.6 per cent

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
March 23 2023 - 1:00pm
Uncertainty reigns over global dairy markets as China remains an enigma

Uncertainty reigns over global dairy markets as the expected Chinese demand boost has not materialised.

