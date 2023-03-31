Farm Online
Home/Sheep & Goats

Smart tags used as new tool to monitor sheep liveweight changes

KM
By Kristin Murdock
March 31 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sheep were fitted with faecal harnesses and bags to collect total faecal excretion during the AWI project. Picture supplied
Sheep were fitted with faecal harnesses and bags to collect total faecal excretion during the AWI project. Picture supplied

An aptly titled project called 'Grazing Bytes', has shown the value of AWI smart tags to help wool growers make grazing decisions for sheep, potentially improving both pasture and animal performance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KM

Kristin Murdock

Sheep and Wool Writer

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.