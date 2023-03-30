Farm Online

Chile detects first case of bird flu in a human: health ministry

Updated March 31 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 9:00am
Recent bird flu cases in industrial farms have caused Chile's government to halt poultry exports. (EPA PHOTO)
Chile has detected the first case of bird flu in a human, the country's health ministry reports.

