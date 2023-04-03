Farm Online
Discount offered to early WA adopters of compulsory eID tags

KM
By Kristin Murdock
April 3 2023 - 4:00pm
Early adoption of eID ear tags is being encouraged with the WA Government offering a discount to producers. Picture supplied.
An incentive to Western Australian producers as they prepare to adopt the mandatory system for eID tags on sheep and goats, has come in the form of a tag payment discount from the state government

KM

Kristin Murdock

Sheep and Wool Writer

