Farm Online
Home/Beef

Plant-based burgers 'exactly what grain growers need': food security inquiry told

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
April 18 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
v2food says it alone could revolutionise the Australian soy industry. Picture from v2food.
v2food says it alone could revolutionise the Australian soy industry. Picture from v2food.

PLANT-BASED proteins have the potential to transform grain production from a commodity to a premium-priced, value-added industry, sending far greater financial returns back to the farmgate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.