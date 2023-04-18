PLANT-BASED proteins have the potential to transform grain production from a commodity to a premium-priced, value-added industry, sending far greater financial returns back to the farmgate.
Replacing beef with plant-based proteins will also reduce the cost of food for consumers.
These are two key arguments one the country's pioneers of the meat substitute industry, v2food, has made to the Australian Parliament's Agriculture Committee food security inquiry in support of action to foster the plant-based food game.
v2foods wants more investment in local processing of plant protein ingredients and encouragement for consumers to purchase more plant-based foods based on health, sustainability and animal welfare grounds.
It also issued the warning that 'as the development of the plant protein sector continues apace in international markets, inquiries such as this threaten to restrict the investment needed to accelerate that development in Australia.'
It said by fostering the perception of the Australian agriculture sector as being 'hard to do business with', the foreign and venture capital investment that would support local supply partnerships and domestic manufacturing in the plant-based sector might never be realised.
v2food, led by founder Nick Hazell, now employs 100 people. It's founding partners include Main Sequence Ventures - the CSIRO's commercialisation fund - and Jack Cowin, owner of Hungry Jack's.
It's submission to the inquiry said secure, long-term value-add opportunities were exactly what Australian grain growers needed.
"Australia is well-placed to lead the world in the plant protein boom - capitalising on our strong, reliable grain production industry with its reputation for clean, green agricultural products and sustainable growing practices," the v2food submission said.
"Australian grain growers deserve the opportunity to benefit from new market opportunities that will provide more competition in the market, security of an ongoing customer, and value-add premiums for their product."
v2food claimed it alone could revolutionise the Australian soy industry, requiring triple the current levels of domestic soybean production to meet demand for v2 products.
And the plan was to pay a premium to secure a reliable supply under long-term contracts.
"Creating a dependable market at premium prices will give soy growers the confidence to turn what has traditionally been an opportunistic crop based on seasonality into a routine high-value part of their annual rotation. It will also create more competition in the marketplace, giving Australian soy growers a high-value market alternative to stockfeed," the submission said.
"v2food has been working with the grains industry to build grower awareness and interest in our plan. Their enthusiastic response tells us we are on the right track."
The plant protein sector's global growth and profile was being driven by changing consumer preferences for ethical and sustainable food and the red meat industry's attacks would not limit this 'natural growth or prevent plant protein companies from bringing their products to Australia', v2food claimed.
The sector was made up of companies that are disruptors, accustomed to the challenges of taking on an established industry, it said.
"If we are to meet the global sustainability challenge of feeding 10 billion people by 2050 on a declining natural resource base and in a changed, more volatile climate then all protein categories will need to grow their current production base," the submission said.
"It is outside the scope of any one category to solve the problem all on its own."
ALSO SEE:
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.